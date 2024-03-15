14 Walmart Alternatives to Popular Expensive Products

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Walmart has stepped up its shopping game with great alternatives to popular expensive brands. We’ve done some digging at Walmart to find the best bargain deals, that allow you to shop the look for less.

From a convertible belt bag to comfy running shoes and an adorable butter dish, there’s something for everyone on this list of Walmart alternatives, with smaller prices to match.

Ozark Trail Fanny Pack

$48 at Lululemon$10 at Walmart

If you love the look of a Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, but don’t want to pay $48, check out the Walmart Ozark Trail Waist Bag for a similar look. It comes in priced at just $10!

Both bags are made from sturdy and water-resistant polyester with ample zippered storage for your necessities and phone. Great for travel, the much less expensive Ozark bag begs to be taken on a hike with trail mix and a map. Whether wear a fanny pack around your waist or across your chest, you can put the other $40 inside when you choose this Walmart alternative.

Better Homes and Garden Antique Bronze Desk Lamp

$249 at Pottery Barn$34.97 at Walmart

Snag this alternative with the Walmart Better Homes and Garden Bronze Desk Lamp. The Walmart lamp price of $35 gives you the option to add some decorating style for much less than the Pottery Barn $249 price tag. Great for dorms or offices, both lamps feature antiqued surfaces, interesting shapes, and a charging or plug option in the base. You could buy a matching set of the Walmart version and still save.

Better Homes and Gardens Golden Velvet 100% Blackout Curtains

$88 at Anthropologie$23 At Walmart

Window treatments can be expensive; picking options with a maximum impact that matches your decor is important. The Anthropologie Adelina Velvet Curtains run $88 to over $100 per panel and are definitely a statement piece. But the Better Homes and Garden Velvet Blackout curtains are a similar look for a much more affordable price. They include a lovely and very similar golden shade, and they’re blackout curtains which means a darker room for better sleep.

Heartland 15″ Waterproof Steel Shank Multi-Purpose Rubber Boot

$185 At Zappos$24.98 at Walmart

The Hunter Original boots are a staple for walking in puddles, gardening in the rain, or just tucking into your jeans. However, at $180, your wallet might feel a little wet if you buy the more popular expensive version. Try this Walmart Heartland option that features a sturdy steel shank and rubber exterior for less than $25. That’s a lot of extra money puddles to jump in!

Sofia Jeans Faux Women’s and Women’s Plus Faux Wrap Dress with Flutter Sleeves

$286 at Anthropologie$26 at Walmart

Hatch and Walmart have both created a fun floral version complete with ruffles and a swingy wrap front. However, The Anthropologie Hatch Floral Wrap Dress version runs nearly $290. The Walmart Sofia Jeans Faux Wrap has the same bright pattern for less a tenth of the price, at just $26. Plus, it is a faux wrap which can be easier to control in unexpected winds. Wear it for work with a blazer or casually with sandals.

Time and Tru Women’s Cargo Parachute Jogger Pants

$139 at Anthropologie$23 at Walmart

Everything that’s old is new again in fashion. This time around, cargo and parachute pants are meeting in a great mix of comfort and pockets. Anthropologie does the trend right with their Sanctuary Cargo Parachute option, but you’ll pay $139 for this trend. Walmart’s Time and Tru jogger alternative features the same pink (and other colors too!) for just $23, leaving you enough money to buy the other colors.

Ozark Trail 40 oz Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler

$45 at Stanley$15 at Walmart

We love a Stanley alternative, especially when it comes in fun colors like the Walmart Ozark Trail Tumbler. For less than $10, the Walmart option has the added benefit of no lines or Black Friday level battling, just a great reusable place to put your water, tea or coffee.

Avia Women’s Hightail Athletic Sneakers

$160 at Hoka$6 (was $24) at Walmart

When you’re looking for new running shoes and considering Hoka or Brooks, the $160 price tag might feel high. Reviewers of this Walmart Hoka alternative agree in over 400 reviews, the Avia option gets a 4.5 rating out of 5. Originally priced at just $30, it has also been on sale for as low as $6. As your feet hit the pavement, you can repeat to yourself: these look and feel great but I didn’t pay $160.

Time and Tru Nature Sandal

$65 at DSW$13 at Walmart

Love the functionality of Teva sandals, but don’t want to pay the $65 price tag? Check out the Walmart Time and Tru Nature sandals and get out to enjoy nature for less than $13. Save some money and maybe even a tree too with this easy-to-wear sandal option.

Pandora Sparkling Infinity Collier Necklace alternative: Time and Tru Infinity Crystal Pendant Necklace

$75 at Pandora$4 at Walmart

There’s a lot of pretty, sparkly things at Pandora like their crystal infinity necklace; the price of $75 might not be as sparkly on your budget. If you’re looking for an inexpensive take, the Walmart alternative cost just $4. Perfect for small gifts, the Walmart version has lots of sparkle for not a lot of money.

Athletics Works Comfort Low Vamp Slip on Sneakers

$100 at Allbirds$20 at Walmart

If you’re all in for a pair of Allbirds Tree Loungers for their comfort and walkability, but not all in on the $100 price tag, check out the Walmart alternative for just $20. Great for walking or hiking, these Allbirds alternatives can go along with you when you go birdwatching, on a date, or grocery shopping. Less casual than a sneaker, they work well with leggings, jeans or shorts.

Lululemon Track That High Rise Lined Short alternative: Avia Women’s Running Shorts with BikeLiner

$68 at Lululemon$13 at Walmart

Love the look of Lululemon Track That Lined Shorts but not the $68 price? Try on the Walmart Running Shorts with Bike Liner instead for jogging and workouts. This Lululemon alternative from Walmart costs just $13. At that price, you can buy a pair in every color and run from high prices! We encourage shoppers to mix-and-match high end pieces with Walmart alternatives; wear your Lulu sports bra these shorts for a great workout outfit.

Time and Tru Women’s Buckle Clog

$160 at Zappos$20 at Walmart

Slide into this Walmart alternative for the classic Birkenstock Boston Clog. While the Boston Clog requires suede cleaning, the Walmart version is “wipe clean” for easy care.

For just $20, you’ll have a great slip-on option for wearing around the house when you buy the Walmart option, and will also save $140 from the original Birkenstock price of $160. For that price, you can buy an indoor and outdoor pair!

Beis The Mini Weekender alternative: No Boundaries Dome Weekender Duffel Bag

$98 at Beis$24.88 at Walmart

Pack all your clothing, shoes and accessories in this Beis The Mini Weekender alternative for just $25. Saving one fourth of the original Beis Mini Weekender price can help you keep some extra vacation spending money. We love the quilted exterior and ample interior on both the original and Walmart alternative, both are perfect for a weekend away.

