18th Annual Funky Ferndale Art Fair returns to downtown Ferndale September 23-25

FERNDALE, MICH (WXZYZ) — With amazing edgy art from across the country, the award winning 18th Annual Funky Ferndale Art Fair returns to the streets of downtown Ferndale on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25.

Designated by Sunshine Magazine as one of the top 80 art fairs in the country, The Funky Ferndale Art Fair puts the edge into art fairs. It is a juried show of more than 100 artists, but in addition to using high quality standards, the jurors look for art that stands out rather than blends in with the furniture. The show includes all art mediums from painting to sculpture, jewelry, mixed media and functional art.

A special feature of The Funky Ferndale Art Fair is the returning Authors Tent featuring some 30 local authors and their books including authors from the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators, as well as mystery writers, romance writers, history authors and more. The show is also known for surprises you will find as you walk through the fair including a variety of selfie stations and a scavenger hunt to find some 20 images of Ferndale's mascot "The Ferndalian", with the chance to win one of three gift certificates for $100 to spend in Ferndale.

The art fair is located on Nine Mile west of Woodward which is the home of some of the finest restaurants in the metro area and offers a perfect time to sample some of these great eating spots while taking in the art fair. In addition musical performances take place throughout the day at the art fair - including urban violinist Kim Brady and electronic percussionist Ken Mazur.

After visiting The Funky Ferndale Art Fair, it's fun to head over to the DIY Art Fair on Nine Mile east of Woodward for music stages and beer tents as well as vendors. It continues later into the evening each night. To learn more, visit FunkyFerndaleArtFair.com.