Watch Now
About UsAs Seen On

2023 Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade to be held today, May 7

Greek Parade.jpeg
Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade<br/>
Annual Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade.<br/><br/>
Greek Parade.jpeg
Greektown Detroit
Posted at 2:39 AM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 09:16:07-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The streets of Greektown will be taken over on Sunday, May 7, by the annual Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade, hosted by the independent Parade Committee.

The parade is held in Greektown Detroit every spring. The event celebrates Greek history and culture – past, present and future - and supports families and businesses in Detroit's historic Greektown neighborhood. The parade is slated to get underway at 3 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.Detroit.GreekParades.com or http://www.Facebook.com/DetroitGreekParade.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning