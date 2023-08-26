2023 North Cass Summer Sidewalk Sale set for August 26th

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Shop, eat, and experience over 30 local businesses at the 6th Annual North Cass Summer Sidewalk Sale. It's taking place on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The outdoor event, organized by City Bird and Nest and sponsored by Midtown Detroit, Inc., is a celebration of the vibrant Midtown Detroit neighborhood. In addition to one-day sales and deals, there will be live music by local artists and DJs, retail and food pop-ups, artists market, outdoor games, raffles, and special menus offered by local restaurants.

Participating businesses will include Art Loft, Avalon on Canfield, Jolly Pumpkin, Blue Bowtique, BonBonBon, Castalia/Sfumato Cold Truth, City Bird, Detroit Clothing Circle, Detroit Denim, Flo Boutique, Hihi, Ken Walker Collective, La Feria, Marcus Market, Mongers’ Provisions, Motor City Brewing Works, Mushroom Hub, Nest, Red Hook Midtown, RUNDetroit, Shinola, Source Booksellers, Stadt Garten, Third Man Records, Third Wave Music, Traffic Jam, and Warda Patisserie.

There will also be food and beverage pop-ups from pastry chef Lena Sereini, Folk, Coffeehaus, Halcyon Patisserie, Verna, Milk & Froth, and others.

Detroit Party Marching Band, Mariah Colby, Nick Shillace, DJ Sound Circle, Caravan Gypsy jazz band, DJ Latex Girl and DJ Alright will be among the artists providing music and live entertainment.

For more information, visit www.citybirddetroit.com.