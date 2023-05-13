21st Annual Rose Hill Flower Sale & Fair to be held May 13 in Holly

HOLLY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Rose Hill Center will host its 21st Annual Rose Hill Flower Sale & Fair from 10 am-3pm on Saturday, May 13, at the Rose Hill Center, 5130 Rose Hill Blvd, Holly.

The public event, which is held during Mental Health Awareness Month, features its popular Rose Hill roses, plus annuals, flower planters and hanging baskets. The event will also include a bake sale, petting farm, safety expo and hay rides.

“It’s one of the favorite days of the year for residents. Residents at Rose Hill Center have cared for these gorgeous flowers and, along with our staff, are anticipating a successful event,” said Rose Hill Chairman Charles J. Evans. “It is also an important way to raise awareness about mental illness, remove stigma and show that treatment is available, and hope for recovery is possible.”

All proceeds from the event will support Rose Hill Center. The sale opens promptly at 10am, and there will be no early sales. For more information about the Rose Hill rose sale and fair, visit www.rosehillcenter.org or call 248-634-5530.