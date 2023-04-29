29th Annual Royal Oak in Bloom to be held May 14th in Downtown Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The 29th Annual Royal Oak in Bloom event will transform the 6th & Main and 7th & Main parking lots in Downtown Royal Oak on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., into a host of colors for plant and garden enthusiasts.

This much anticipated show features a variety of plants from local farmers, custom lawn decor for yards and gardens and everything in between for this year’s landscaping. The event is hosted by the Greater Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce.

Presented by Genisys Credit Union, Royal Oak in Bloom is a Mother’s Day tradition. Growers arrive long before sunrise to unload semis full of hanging plants, vegetables, perennials, annuals and even small trees. Local farmers include:

- Bill Stahl, who has been part of the event since its inception

- Weig’s Greenhouse

- Martin Farms

- Wenz Brothers

- Gaier Farms and Greenhouse

- Gracias Greenhouse

- Uhlianuk Farm and Greenhouse

Each of the vendors maintains their own following with regular shoppers returning annually to restock and add new selections to their gardens.

Royal Oak in Bloom features other outdoor items to enhance area landscaping such as hummingbird feeders and wind chimes. And lawn decor has become a popular addition to the event, with Clover Stones bringing their unique creations and Creative Carvings by Tony Burroughs will be selling chainsaw carvings. Additionally, Detroit Black Coffee, The Little Donut Factory and Mystic Kettle will be in attendance for guests to enjoy coffee, donuts and gourmet-flavored popcorn.

The Healthy Mom’s Corner, sponsored by Henry Ford Health & Health Alliance Plan, will return this year. The Henry Ford Medical Center - Royal Oak and HAP teams will be available from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. to answer questions from attendees. An acupuncturist and massage therapist will be onsite so Moms can

stop by for a mini massage.

Henry Ford-GoHealth Urgent Care will be giving out free flowers to Moms. Oakland Community College is opening its parking structure, located at the corner of Washington Ave. and Lincoln Ave., from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. for shoppers. Parking is free throughout Royal Oak on Sundays, which includes all parking structures, on-street parking and surface lots.

The Royal Oak Chamber Chamber will once again host the Plant Pick Up Service, sponsored by Citizens State Bank. Shoppers can “check” items and continue browsing, returning to claim their items. Shoppers are encouraged to bring wagons to aid in transporting purchases to their cars. Tips are accepted and

then donated to the Royal Oak Chamber high school scholarship fund.

For additional information about Royal Oak in Bloom or the Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce, visit www.facebook.com/RoyalOakInBloom

or call (248) 547-4000.