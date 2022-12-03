48th Annual Noel Night returns to Midtown Detroit on Saturday, December 3rd

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Midtown Detroit, Inc. is excited to announce the return of the 48th Annual Noel Night, one of the most magical nights in the city and a longstanding holiday tradition, on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 5-9 p.m. in the Cultural Center and 5-10 p.m. in Midtown.

With over 90 participating venues, this walkable holiday celebration features free indoor and outdoor programming, holiday shopping, stunning outdoor art installations, yuletide treats, caroling, family craft activities, artist demonstrations and performances by local and national artists. Noel Night is free and

open to the public.

2022 Noel Night participating venues include the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s “The Cube,” College for Creative Studies, Wayne State University, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, MOCAD, Michigan Science Center, along with the area's historic churches, galleries, unique small

businesses, nonprofit organizations, other arts, cultural and educational institutions, restaurants, bars and breweries.

Programming at the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) and Detroit Public Library for Noel Night will be all outdoors this year, featuring interactive installations on their grounds. In addition, the DIA is hosting two holiday matinee performances in the Detroit Film Theatre that will be free to the public, as part of the Noel Night celebration.

Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Midtown Detroit and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Cultural Center. For more information on Noel Night, visit noelnight.org.