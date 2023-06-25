51st annual International Glass Invitational Award Exhibition now on display in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — Habatat Detroit is the oldest and largest contemporary art glass gallery in the world and it is located right in Royal Oak, Michigan. The gallery is located at 4400 Fernlee.

The extraordinary gallery will host the 51st Annual International Glass Invitational Award Exhibition (GLASS51) featuring the finest glass artists in the world. The exhibit, featuring over 400 works of glass art, continues through August 18 and is free and open to the public.



"One of the goals of the annual exhibition is to acquaint the general public with the world of glass art," said Gallery Director Aaron Schey. " Not everyone is a collector but it is important to us that the general public learn about the medium of glass and how it has grown in the world of fine art over the decades."



Habatat Galleries was founded by Ferdinand Hampson in 1971, nine years after the concept of glass as an art material began being explored in a garage on the grounds of the Toledo Art Museum. Over its history, it has grown and earned its international reputation.



Since 2013, Habatat Galleries, has been guided by Hampson's two sons, Aaron Schey and Corey Hampson, the second generation of glass gallery owners influencing and molding opinions and recognition in the art world. Last year it changed its official name to Habatat Detroit.

Today the world of contemporary art glass has grown dramatically from its beginnings of mostly blown glass to constantly evolving creative ways of working with glass including cast, slumped, fused, flamed, and laminated glass works of art. In all, it is the finest sculpture, using glass as a means of expression.

“Our home and identity is as part of Detroit – a metro area known for its artistic heritage and its forward thinking art community, said Schey. "In fact, Detroit is the only UNESCO certified City of Design in the country. This status recognizes the city's design legacy and community. It is one of the attractions of the Glass Art Society convention to come here at the beginning of June. Habatat Detroit is thrilled to share the great art and design heritage of metro Detroit with the world glass community and with all Michiganders."

To learn more about Habatat Detroit or the 51st Annual International Glass Invitational Award Exhibition, visit https://www.habatat.com/.