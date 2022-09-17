8th annual Autism Hero Walk to take place September 17 in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Autism Alliance of Michigan’s (AAoM) annual Autism Hero Walk, presented by DTE Foundation, returns to the Detroit Zoo on the morning of September 17th, 2022, from 7 a.m. - noon.

A minimum donation of just $10 per person (ages two and up) gets admission to the event and all-day access to the Zoo. The funds raised from the Walk support the full mission of the Autism Alliance of Michigan which allows AAoM to continue to provide free services to thousands of Michigan families affected by autism. All who attend will have access to the following:

• Parking and admission to the Detroit Zoo for the entire day

• Complimentary Autism Hero Walk backpack

• Autism Resource Fair with over 50+ vendors

• Meet & Greet with Superheroes

• Arts & Crafts

• Entertainment & Games

Over the years, the annual Hero Walk has cumulatively raised over $1.5 million for AAoM. To learn more or to make a donation, visit www.autismallianceofmichigan.org.