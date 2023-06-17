BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Take a step outside into the summer weather and you might just want to start rubbing your eyes.

Allergies are the most common cause of itchy eyes in the summer. If you've got itchy eyes and a runny nose in spring and summer, there's a good chance you've got allergies. Some people just have dry itchy eyes in summer, without experiencing additional symptoms elsewhere in the body.

Dr. Amanda Salter, M.D. from Shanbom Eye Specialists has some go to ideas on how to enjoy summer and make the most of it with itchy or dry eyes. To learn more, visit shanbomeye.com.