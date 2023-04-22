Annual Ann Arbor Earth Day Festival set for April 22

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Ann Arbor Earth Day Festival Planning Committee invites all to celebrate our natural world at the annual Earth Day Festival on Sunday, April 23 from noon to 4 p.m. at Leslie Science & Nature Center, located at 1831 Traver Road in Ann Arbor.

This free, family-friendly event features displays from over 20 local environmental, non-profit, and governmental organizations; live animal demonstrations; learning presentations around sustainable living; hands-on activities; live entertainment; crafts; green building and commuting solutions; energy topics; water awareness; recycling topics; sustainable agriculture; and much more.

The Earth Day Festival will be full of entertainment and engaging activities for visitors of all ages including:

· All-Species Parade, where children are encouraged to wear a costume celebrating their favorite plant or animal as they parade throughout the site at 2 p.m.

· Performances by local singer Marsha Mumm at 12:15 p.m. and the Pontiac Trail Blazers at 2:15

· Live animal experiences with Leslie Science & Nature Center's amphibians, reptiles, and birds of prey

· Activities and take-home items for both kids and adults from area non-profits and businesses focused on sustainability and our planet

· Wind Energy Activities by the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum.

Delicious on-site concessions and refreshments will be available for purchase from Washtenaw Dairy, visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic as well. Trails and grounds will be open for self-guided exploration.

In the true spirit of Earth Day, this festival will be a zero-waste event. Visitors can help keep up the average of 90 percent waste diverted from the landfill during the Earth Day event by bringing a reusable water bottle and putting their waste in the proper receptacles.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to "go green" and carpool, bus, bike, or walk to the festival, if any of those options are available. Parking is limited. Additional details and information about the event are available online at discoverscienceandnature.org/a2earthday