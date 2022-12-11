Ann Arbor named among best places to live in 2022-2023

(WXYZ) — U.S. News & World Report has released its new report on the best places to live in the U.S. in 2022-2023. Ann Arbor, Michigan ranked 11th.

U.S. News analyzed the 150 most populous metro areas to find the best places to live. To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life.

Carol Ward from Frannet explains how this ranking could encourage more business growth in Ann Arbor. To see the complete list, visit 150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023 | U.S. News Best Places (usnews.com).