Annual Canterbury Village Holiday Stroll kicks off for 2022 season

Canterbury Village, a designated Michigan historical landmark that is home to more than a dozen specialty shops, event space and host to year-round attractions and entertainment for Oakland County families since 1993, just kicked off its annual holiday stroll.

Guests will be transported to a winter wonderland during the must-see outdoor experience. The spirit of the season glows bright with more one million festive lights and a light show spectacular, choreographed to classic holiday songs and the sounds of professional carolers. Live Christmas performances, recreations of favorite holiday scenes and visits with Frosty, Buddy the Elf, The Grinch, Jack Frost, Anna, Elsa, Olaf and more will delight guests young and old. Of course, Santa Claus will be on-hand for visits and his personal mailbox also will be available to accept letters from children to be delivered directly to the North Pole.

This year's holiday stroll will be extra special because Canterbury Village has teamed with the local non-profit, Bottomless Toy Chest to collect toys for kids in need this season. A drop box will be located on-site.

Tickets for Holiday Stroll, which takes place rain, snow, or shine, are $14.99 per person and must be purchased online in advance. Children under two, active military members and veterans are free. Parking is $5. Purchase tickets at CanterburyVillage.com.