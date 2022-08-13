Annual Corvettes America 2022 set for August 13th

CLARKSTON, MICH (WXYZ) — Corvettes America, celebrating its 21st anniversary this year, draws automotive enthusiasts from across Michigan as well as surrounding states and Canada. This show which is one of the largest all Corvette shows within a two-hundred-mile radius of Detroit and is held rain or shine. Corvettes America is an all-volunteer effort staged by members of America's Corvette Club of Michigan. America’s Corvette Club, which is sponsored by Bowman Chevrolet of Clarkston, is one of the largest Corvette clubs in Michigan. Proceeds from the silent auction are donated to Clarkston SCAMP, a charitable organization dedicated to serving children and young adults with special needs.

There will be a 50/50 drawing, a Silent Auction booth, DJ music, food choices, automotive vendors and much more.

Spectators will view some of the finest examples of all Corvette Generations competing for over thirty awards. The spectator entrance fee is $10.00 per vehicle. In addition, numerous Corvette after-market products will be offered by leading Corvette suppliers along with other automotive-related businesses displaying various products and services.

For more information on this event, visit www.americascorvetteclub.org.