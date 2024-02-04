Watch Now
Plymouth Ice Festival celebrates the beauty of winter, artistry of ice

WXYZ TV/Channel 7
The much-anticipated 2024 Plymouth Ice Festival has transformed downtown Plymouth into a winter wonderland.
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — The much-anticipated 2024 Plymouth Ice Festival has transformed downtown Plymouth into a winter wonderland, celebrating the artistry and beauty of ice sculptures.

The family event takes place from Friday, February 2nd through Sunday, February 4th. Event Highlights spectacular ice sculptures, an ice thrown, tubing, a petting zoo, pony rides, a warming station and lots of great food.

For more information, visit www.plymouthicefest.comor follow on social media @PlymouthIceFestival.

