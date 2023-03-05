Astronomicon 6 brings pop-culture to Livonia

LIVONIA, MICH (WXYZ) — Sunday, March 5, is the last day to check out the sixth edition of Metro Detroit’s number one pop culture convention, Astronomicon.

It's taking place at Burton Manor, located at 27777 Schoolcraft, in Livonia.

Among this year's highlights includes a unique Clerks IIIreunion, with special appearances by Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith). Smith will be making his first-ever Michigan convention appearance at this year’s Astronomicon event alongside many other stars from his movies. Other Clerks 3 stars set to appear include: Brian O’Halloran (Dante), Trevor Fehrman (Elias), Harley Quinn Smith (Milly), Austin Zajur (Blockchain Coltrane) and Ming Chen (Hockey Player).

As well as the special guest appearances, ticket holders of all ages will be treated to an array of awesome on-site activities, panels and exclusive releases including:

• A free cosplay contest with cash prizes to the winners.

• A panel with Twiztid who will also be hosting multiple events across the weekend.

• Best Tattoo contest with prizes.

• Movie Night with Twiztid, Sponsored by Emagine Entertainment, free late-night movie with popcorn provided by Emagine Theatres.