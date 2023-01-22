Astronomicon bringing pop-culture icon/director Kevin Smith to Livonia

LIVONIA, MICH (WXYZ) — The sixth edition of Metro Detroit’s #1 pop culture convention, Astronomicon, continues to grow its roster of guests who will be appearing at Burton Manor, located at 27777 Schoolcraft in Livonia, Friday March 3 to Sunday March 5.

On the heels of the recent announcement of Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes’ appearances at Astronomicon, the convention is proud to be announcing the following additional guests to this year’s already star-studded lineup, including:

· Jason Lee is known for playing Earl Hickey in the television comedy series My Name Is Earl. He is also recognized for his roles in Kevin Smith films such as Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Jersey Girl, Clerks II, and Cop Out. Lee also portrayed David Seville in the live-action/CGI Alvin and the Chipmunks film series.

· Ethan Suplee is best known for his roles in the films American History X, Remember the Titans, John Q, The Wolf of Wall Street and several of Kevin Smith's films as well as Frankie in Boy Meets World and Randy Hickey in My Name Is Earl.

· Jon Lovitz was a cast member of Saturday Night Live from 1985 to 1990. Lovitz starred as Jay Sherman in The Critic and played a baseball scout in A League of Their Own. He also has appeared in 20 episodes of The Simpsons.

· WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is often regarded as one of the greatest Women's performers of all time and one of the most popular wrestlers in World Wrestling Entertainment history.

· Rikishi is best known under the ring names Rikishi and Fatu with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), where he is a one-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time World Tag Team Champion, and one-time WWE Tag Team Champion. He is a member of the Anoa'i family of Samoan wrestlers. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by his sons, wrestlers Jey and Jimmy Uso, in 2015.

As well as the special guest appearances, ticket holders of all ages will be treated to an array of awesome on-site activities, panels and exclusive releases including:

· A free cosplay contest with cash prizes to the winners.

· A panel with Twiztid who will also be hosting multiple events across the weekend.

· Best Tattoo contest with prizes.

· Movie Night with Twiztid, Sponsored by Emagine Entertainment, free late-night movie with popcorn provided by Emagine Theatres.

Free Events for kids, include:

· A Kids Dance Party with parents in the crowd and the kids on stage having a great time.

· A kids Cosplay contest where every kid goes home with a prize in addition to the top three winners.

Convention Hours are:

· Friday, March 3: 5 PM to 11 PM

· Saturday, March 4: 11 AM to 7 PM

· Sunday, March 5: 11 AM to 5 PM

Tickets start at $30. Children under five are free and children six to 12 are $15 for the entire weekend. The brainchild of Hip Hop Duo Twiztid, Astronomicon 6 features the best of comics, toys, horror, wrestling and film. This year's tickets and hotel packages along with any additional information is now available at www.Astronomicon.com.