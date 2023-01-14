DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Bedrock has transformed the Monroe Street Midway in Downtown Detroit into a winter carnival.

The popular outdoor attraction in the summer that features roller skating, putt-putt, basketball and more got a makeover for the winter as part of Decked Out Detroit.

Located right next to Campus Martius, the Monroe Street Midway features a ton of new activities. They include:

Arctic Slide – 20-foot high, 80-foot long slide that's free to use

Winter bumper cars on a slick rink, brought to you by RollerCade – $5 per session

Puck-Putt – Grab a hockey stick and shoot the puck into the net on the 9-hole course - free

Midway Arcade – Pop-a-shot, dodgeball and more with friendly competition – 50 cents to $3 per play

Food favorites – They'll have burgers, chili, chicken sandwiches, mac & cheese bites and pierogi

To learn more, visit https://www.deckedoutdetroit.com/midway/