BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Beyond Juicery + Eatery is welcoming new menu items for the winter season, which includes a holiday inspired smoothie and two chipotle flavored dishes that will no doubt warm guests up during the colder months.

Available through the end of the year, Beyond Juicery + Eatery guests can already treat themselves to the latest seasonal offerings:

· Cookie Butter Smoothie: Your new holiday favorite! A festive smoothie made with cookie butter, froyo, cinnamon, banana, honey, almond milk and almond butter.

· Chipotle Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap: Chipotle glazed chicken, crispy bacon, fresh romaine lettuce, red onion, grape tomatoes and cheddar cheese wrapped up in a tortilla with a side of ranch.

· Chipotle Broccoli Cheddar Soup: A creamy cheddar cheese soup with chipotle spices, broccoli and served with croutons on the side.

Additionally, the Fire Roasted Chili and Zen Bowl which launched this fall will continue to be sold at Beyond Juicery + Eatery locations.

For more information about Beyond Juicery + Eatery visit beyondjuiceryeatery.com