'Beyond Topography' on display in West Bloomfield, now through Feb. 21

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Janice Charach Gallery will host, Beyond Topography, a new exhibition, showing the works of Detroit area artists presenting a challenging exploration of the American landscape, beyond the physical.

The exhibit is curated by well known Detroit artist, Clinton Snider. He's selected 23 artists whose interpretation of the American landscape, and where it is headed, challenges the onlooker to see the world entirely differently.

The Janice Charach Gallery is located at 6600 W. Maple in West Bloomfield, inside The J Detroit. The 5,000 sq. foot, two floor gallery is noted for its state of the art space with its soaring skylight. The show runs to February 21, 2024. For additional information, visit www.Charachgallery.org.