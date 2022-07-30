Birmingham goes on sale during Day On The Town event

BIRMINGHAM, MI (WXYZ) — Visit downtown Birmingham on Saturday, July 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00p.m. for Day On The Town, the area’s biggest retail event of the year!

The annual event draws thousands from all over the region in search of discounted high-end merchandise in stores and on the streets and sidewalks throughout downtown Birmingham. Visitors can find men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes and accessories at up to 70% off from dozens of retailers including Anthropologie, Cicchini, Craig Ryan Fine Menswear, Egg New York, Evereve, Gazelle Sports, Lil’ Rascals, Petite Cabane, Sundance Shoes, St. Croix Shop, TENDER, The Great Eros, Willow and Fernn, Viga USA and so many more!

Explore deeply discounted furniture, linens and home décor from Cristions, Scandia Home, The Italian Dish, West Elm and others. Shop beautiful and unique jewelry from boutiques including Crimson Rose Antiques, Barbara Boz Boutique, Majda Diamond Vault and more. Meet some of the Birmingham Shopping District’s newest businesses including Sweet Greens, Skin House and Zahra. Discounted beauty and personal care items can be found throughout the event from Blue Mercury, Drybar Birmingham, Legato Salon & Spa, Paint Nail Bar, Todd’s Room and more.

Kid-friendly activities and food trucks serving up frozen and carnival-style treats the whole family will love, will be available throughout the event. Take a break from shopping to enjoy lunch or dinner at one of the many restaurants and cafes downtown, offering both indoor and outdoor seating and endless menu options featuring a variety of cuisines and price points.

You can see the full list of participating merchants as well as event information at www.ALLINBirmingham.com/dayonthetown.

As in previous years, Old Woodward Avenue will be closed to vehicles from Willits Street to Brown Street; Maple Road will be closed from Bates Street to Peabody Street for retail displays and pedestrian traffic. Parking is free during the event at downtown meters and municipal tructures. For parking structure locations, visit www.ALLINBirmingham.com/park.