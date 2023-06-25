Watch Now
About UsAs Seen On

Blake’s Big Apple’s new Berry Bliss Celebration to be held June 24 & 25

strawberries
Storyblocks
close up of fresh strawberries
strawberries
Posted at 4:18 AM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 09:25:43-04

ARMADA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Get ready for a weekend bursting with juicy excitement at Blake’s Big Apple.

The company's 1st Annual Berry Bliss Celebration will be held June 24th & 25th, where strawberries reign supreme and fun knows no bounds. The weekend will be jam-packed with strawberries, live music, and refreshing hard cider. The event will also include a bunch of exciting children’s activities like inflatables, pony rides, pedal carts and wagon rides.

For times, ticket prices and special discounts, visit https://blakefarms.com/event/berries-brews-celebration/.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning