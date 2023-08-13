Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill is hosting its annual Sunflower Festival

ARMADA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sunday, August 13, is your last chance to check out Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill 2023 Sunflower Festival.

The annual family event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offer sprawling sunflower fields with plenty of photo opportunities, an artisan market with more than 100 vendors. There will also be a host of activities for kids, along with workshops, free classes and demonstrations on various topics including natural wellness, aromatherapy, farming and gardening and the benefits of local honey.

Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill is located at 17985 Armada Center Rd., in the village of Armada. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit blakefarms.com or call 586-784-5343.