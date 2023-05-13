Watch Now
Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill is welcoming guests to experience the apple blossoms in its orchards

Apple blossoms
Posted at 4:24 AM, May 13, 2023
ARMADA, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the first time ever, Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill is welcoming guests to experience the apple blossoms in its orchards.

Visitors can wander through the rows of apple blossoms and enjoy an experience unlike anywhere else. They'll also be able to enjoy a train ride out to the orchard and wander the rows of apple trees and blossoms and enjoy endless photo opportunities among the blossoms.

The Apple Blossom Experience is happening May 13-14 and 20-21, hourly between 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill is located at 17985 Armada Center Road in the village of Armada, MI (48005).

Tickets are $5 per person. Kids under 2 are free. To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit www.blakefarms.com.

