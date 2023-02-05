Bowers School Farm supports teaching, learning activities for K-12 schools

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Owned and operated by Bloomfield Hills Schools (BHS) since 1967, the Bowers School Farm has been a place for schools and our community to gather and celebrate agriculture.

Now, more than ever, food, farming, and the outdoors are essential to healthy living and harmony with the world around us. With over 93 acres of forest, fields, gardens, and barns, there is always something new at the Bowers School Farm to explore.

As a non-profit organization, the farm's public funding through the BHS general fund supports teaching and learning activities for the K-12 schools. Additional activities are made possible by the generosity of its visitors and funded through user fees, memberships, donor support, and the sales of its farm-fresh products. Recreation, family, and special events are core to the farm's mission as it builds a sense of belonging and “place” for all who enter its gates.

To learn more about the Bowers School Farm and its upcoming activities, visit www.schoolfarm.org.