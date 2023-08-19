Busch’s Food Market celebrates National Peach Month

(WXYZ) — Busch’s Food Market is proud to be mitten born and raised and bring you local products grown and produced right here in the great state of Michigan.

As a hometown local food market, the retailer blends the best of today’s emphasis on freshness and style with the traditional values, personal service, and wholesomeness that made us great in the first place. Every product at Busch’s Food Market – from the fresh meat and produce to the baked goods to the vast selection of beer and wine – is chosen for its exceptional taste and superior ingredients.

The grocery store (www.buschs.com) also offers online shopping to make things easier for you. You’ll find local specialty gourmet foods and farm-to-table produce as well as everyday staples at our stores and online.

Busch’s is celebrating National Peach Month this year, by sharing the recipe for its tasty Michigan peach salsa. It's posted below. Enjoy!

Busch’s Michigan Peach Salsa

Prep time: 15 minutes

Portions: 4 – 6

Ingredients

4 Michigan peaches, diced into ¼ inch pieces

1 large tomato (preferably Heirloom), diced into ¼ inch pieces

¼ minced red onion

1 red bell pepper, diced into ¼ inch pieces

½ minced jalapeno (about 1 tbsp)

Juice of 1 fresh lime

2 T fresh cilantro

1 t salt

1. Once all of the vegetables and fruit are prepared place them in a mixing bowl and add the lime juice and salt.

2. Stir to combine and place into a serving bowl.

3. Enjoy with your favorite tortilla chips or serve over grilled fish, chicken or pork