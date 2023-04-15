(WXYZ) — Busch’s Food Market is proud to be mitten born and raised since 1975 featuring local products grown and produced right here in our great state. With 16 stores throughout Southeastern Michigan you’ll find local specialty gourmet foods and farm-to-table produce as well as everyday staples at our stores and online.

Executive Chef Russ Palmer shares his recipe for a Warm Asparagus Salad. It's posted below. To find the Busch’s Food Market nearest you, visit www.buschs.com

Busch’s Market Warm Asparagus SaladPrep: 30 minutes

Serves: 2

1lb large asparagus

1/3 cup diced pancetta

¼ cup shaved Beemster Goat Gouda

1 tbsp toasted sunflower seeds

2 tbsp butter

1 tsp fresh thyme

1 juiced fresh lemon

salt to taste

pepper to taste

1. Trim the asparagus and peel each one with a peeler leaving the tip intact. In a pot of boiling salted water, cook the asparagus for roughly 4 – 5 minutes so that they become tender. Remove from the boiling water and place into a bowl of ice water to cool them down all the way. After cooling, drain them of the water and pat dry.

2. Add the butter into a warm saute pan with the pancetta and slowly saute until the Italian bacon becomes crispy. Add the asparagus into the pan and gently cook them with the bacon until they become hot.

3. Season the asparagus with a touch of salt & pepper, the fresh thyme, and the squeeze of fresh lemon juice.

4. Remove the asparagus from the pan and place onto a plate. Garnish with the toasted sunflower seeds and shaved Gouda Cheese adding the remnants from the pan being the crispy pancetta and the butter mixture as a sauce. Enjoy!