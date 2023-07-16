Watch Now
Canterbury Kids Fest to be held July 15 & 16 in Lake Orion

Canterbury Village.png
Canterbury Village
Canterbury Village is home to more than a dozen specialty shops, event space and host to year-round attractions and entertainment in Oakland County.<br/><br/>
Canterbury Village.png
Kids
Posted at 1:36 AM, Jul 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-16 09:19:10-04

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WXYZ) — Kids of all ages will enjoy the annual Canterbury Kids Fest. The fun will take place July 16 & July 17, from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Canterbury Village (2359 Joslyn Court) in Lake Orion.

The two-day event will feature a variety of activities to entertain children including games, a circus fire show, magician juggler show, monster truck rides, karaoke, a petting zoo, face painting, arts and crafts and music.

Tickets are $10 for ages two and up. Active members of the military, veterans, and kids under two are free. To learn more, visit Canterbury Village
or call (248) 391-5700.

