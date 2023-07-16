Canterbury Kids Fest to be held July 15 & 16 in Lake Orion

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WXYZ) — Kids of all ages will enjoy the annual Canterbury Kids Fest. The fun will take place July 16 & July 17, from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Canterbury Village (2359 Joslyn Court) in Lake Orion.

The two-day event will feature a variety of activities to entertain children including games, a circus fire show, magician juggler show, monster truck rides, karaoke, a petting zoo, face painting, arts and crafts and music.

Tickets are $10 for ages two and up. Active members of the military, veterans, and kids under two are free. To learn more, visit Canterbury Village

or call (248) 391-5700.