Capuchin Soup Kitchen gears up for upcoming holiday season

DETROIT (WXYZ) — You can help make Thanksgiving and Christmas brighter for guests of the Capuchin Soup Kitchen and their families.

The goal for both holidays is to feed bodies, nourish spirits and strengthen communities.

This year, you're asked to give to the Capuchin Christmas Cheer drive. Warm clothing items like hats, gloves, backpacks and other items will be handed out to guests during the charity's two meal program sites.

You can help by purchasing items from the charity's Amazon and Target wish list for delivery to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Or you can purchase items locally and mail or deliver them.

For links to both sites, visit https://www.cskdetroit.org/ways_to_give/capuchin_christmas_cheer/

Show you care this holiday season by spreading Christmas cheer among your neighbors facing challenging circumstances around the holidays.