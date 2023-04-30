Gesher Human Services to host Nonprofit Career Expo, May 3

Gesher Human Services, The J Detroit, and Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit are co-sponsoring the Metro Detroit Nonprofit Career Expo to be held on Wednesday, May 3 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event will be held at The J Detroit (6600 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322) and will feature more than 15 local nonprofit agencies offering 100 + jobs, including part-time, full-time and seasonal positions. Gesher Human Services, one of the largest human service agencies in the metro Detroit area, will also provide onsite resume assistance and will be available to take free headshot photographs for attendees to use in their LinkedIn profiles. Registration is preferred although not required. For more information go to geshermi.org/careerexpo.

“We are gathering a group of employers who are offering a wide variety of jobs at different levels of experience and education. Whether you are a professional, a recent college graduate or someone with a high school diploma, we have something for you,” said Director of Business and Career Services at Gesher Human Services Jason Charnas. “It is a great opportunity for jobseekers who might not even be sure of the kind of position they want to see what is on offer and apply for a number of jobs.”

College students or teachers seeking seasonal summer jobs are welcome; hourly full-time and part-time jobs are available too. Job types includes teachers, event organizers, direct care professionals, group home managers, home health aides, program coordinators, preschool positions, geriatric care supervisors and managers, audio-visual technicians, fundraising professionals, office managers, cooks, dining service positions, licensed practical nurses, religious school positions, receptionist and many more.