Cars & Coffee Detroit to be held on Saturday, September 24th

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The community is invited to Motown Museum Campus for a Cars & Coffee Detroit event by the Competition Corvette Club of Michigan.

Cars, Coffee & The Motown Sound will feature over 60 classic cars and the chance for Motown fans and car lovers to connect over their love of cars and Motown stars. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, on The newly opened Rocket Plaza (in front of Hitsville USA) on the Motown Museum Campus at 2648 W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit. The fun runs from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Visit the Motown Museum Facebook page [facebook.com] for more information.