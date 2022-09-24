Celebrity publicist, Alex “Humble” Hill, to host variety show to raise awareness about Sickle Cell

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month, which is the most common inherited blood disorder in the United States and affects millions of people around the globe. On September 24, award-winning celebrity publicist, Alex “Humble” Hill will lend his 30th Birthday Celebration, The Humble Hill Experience Variety Show, to raise awareness about Sickle Cell.

The Humble Hill Experience Variety Show will be a celebration of 30 years of life and accomplishments for Hill, held at The Garden Theater on Saturday, September 24 from 7-11pm EST, with a fusion of information surrounding the disease. A representative from Global Blood Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to

the discovery, development and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities, will be present to educate during the event.

The variety show, inspired by Hill’s love for entertainment, will include a live band, gospel artist Kevin Stewart, songstress Brittany Myree, poets B. Ward and Squeeze with very special guest headliner Grammy-nominated hip hop artist and actress Yo-Yo to name a few.

The Humble Hill experience will be a dressy cocktail reception-style event with HOT 107.5’s DJ TEE TWO TIMES spinning Detroit hustles (known widely as line dances) and all the top hits. Tickets are available at Eventbrite for $120. The price includes refreshments by Michigan Chronicle’s Best in Black Detroit “Chef Tony” Durdens Catering, two hour open bar and a 360 Photo booth experience.