Chanukah is the holiday of light

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The eight-day Jewish celebration known as Hanukkah or Chanukah commemorates the rededication during the second century B.C. of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, where according to legend Jews had risen up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt. The annual celebration runs from Sunday, Sun, Dec 18, 2022 – Mon, Dec 26, 2022.

Menorah in the D is an annual community-wide menorah lighting event in downtown Detroit. The Shul in partnership with NEXTGen from the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and Chabad of Greater Downtown Detroit are hosting the event to renew a sense of Jewish identity, bring Judaism to downtown Detroit and welcome people of all ages, religions and backgrounds to the city for a night of celebration. Save the date to come celebrate the Festival of Lights on Sunday, December 18th. The menorah will be standing tall in Cadillac Square after and throughout Chanukah.

To RSVP or learn more visit: http://www.menorahinthed.com/

Traditional Chanukah Potato Latkes

You'll need onion, oil, salt, potatoes, eggs, flour and oil. While the recipe works with any type of potato, using Yukon Gold will be much more aesthetically pleasing because they discolor much more slowly than other potatoes and will keep your mixture looking bright and fresh for longer. They also have a buttery taste which will take your latkes to the next level.

TIP: Add a small piece of carrot to the oil you're frying in. When the carrot starts to look shriveled and brown, replace it with a fresh piece. The carrot helps absorb the burnt taste from the oil, and you can keep frying for longer without changing the oil.

Latkes taste best fresh, but if you need to make them in advance, I recommend reheating them in a frying pan with a tiny bit of oil to help them crisp up again.

Ingredients:

½ an onion

2 tbsp. oil

3 tsp. kosher salt, divided

1.5 lbs. Yukon Gold potatoes

2 eggs

¼ cup flour

Oil for frying

Directions:

Dice the onion and sauté it in 2 tbsp. oil and 1 tsp. salt until golden.

Grate the potatoes (by hand or in a food processor). Immediately transfer the grated potato to a bowl of cold water.

Place the eggs, flour, fried onion and 2 tsp. salt in a separate bowl. Drain the grated potato well, add it to the rest of the ingredients and mix immediately.

Heat 2-4 tbsp. of oil in a frying pan, over medium heat. Test the oil by dropping a tiny bit of the mixture into the pan. When the oil sizzles upon contact, it is ready.

For uniform latkes, use a 1/4 or 1/8 cup measuring cup. Scoop the batter and gently drop it into the oil. Press down gently with the back of the measuring cup to flatten. Fry 2-3 minutes until golden, then flip the latkes and fry 1-2 minutes on the second side. Repeat until all the mixture has been fried. (You will need to add more oil to the pan every couple of batches.)

Yields: 16 latkes