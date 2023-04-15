Chris Plum performing live at Bowlero Lanes and Lounge in Royal Oak

(WXYZ) — Detroit veteran indie rocker Chris Plum (Mood Elevator, Brendan Benson and the Wellfed Boys) embarks on a new adventure with his jazz album debut, The Small Hours.

The record finds Plum, a lifelong fan of mid-century nightclub jazz combos and crooners (as well as a show tune or ten), to have evolved into a genre-flexing songwriter and blue balladeer. Plum will be performing with his 8 piece ensemble Sunday, April 16th, at 3 p.m. at Bowlero Lanes and Lounge, 4209 Coolidge Hwy., Royal Oak, MI (48073). Admission is free. To learn more Plum, visit chrisplum.com.