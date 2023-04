TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Cornerstone Community Financial is hosting a free community shred event on April 15, 2023.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Troy Family Aquatic Center, Located at 3425 Civic Center Drive, off of Livernois Road between 16 Mile Road and 17 Mile Road.

Drivers will pull into designated drop-off lanes to have items retrieved from their vehicles and shredded onsite.

This event runs until 12:00 PM or until the three trucks are full.