Covenant House provides critical services for homeless youth in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Every child’s experience and life is unique. That’s why the staff at Covenant House works with each kid individually to develop a case plan that is tailored to their specific needs and goals.

Through a combination of support strategies, including educational programs, job training and placement, medical services, mental health and substance abuse counseling, legal aid and beyond, the team at Covenant House helps young people embrace the great promise of their lives, overcome steep barriers to independence and strive to achieve their aspirations.

To learn more or to get help, visit Detroit, Michigan | Covenant House.