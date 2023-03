WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Area Auto Modelers is hosting its spring toy show and Motor City Madness judged model contest on March 26th, 2023.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Macomb County Community College Sports and Expo Center at 12 Mile Road and Hayes in Warren, Michigan.

Over 300 vendor tables will be available. Admission is $5 admission and there's no extra charge to enter models in the contest.