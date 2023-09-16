Detroit Beer Co. celebrates 20th anniversary

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Saturday, September 30, Downtown Detroit’s first brew pub, Detroit Beer Co. celebrates 20- years-of-beers with a special tapping anniversary beer, live music, food and drink throwback specials, and giveaways.

Celebrating 20 years of hops and harmony, the Detroit Beer Co. anniversary isn’t just a milestone—it’s a tribute to two decades of community connection. Toast to the memories created and the friendships forged, right here in the heart of downtown Detroit.

You’re invited to the historic Hartz Building at 1529 Broadway in Detroit on Saturday, September 30 for the 20th Anniversary Party of Detroit Beer Co. The party will run all day beginning at 11:00 a.m. with the release of their special tapping anniversary beer, Triple Dwarf.

“The Triple Dwarf is a stronger brew of our signature, The Detroit Dwarf, which has a distinct balance between malt and hops that creates a creamy texture,” explains Richard Chesstnutt, Detroit Beer Co. Brewmaster. “This Altbier, which is a one of the few indigenous German ale styles, is stronger than The Detroit Dwarf. The Triple Dwarf comes in at a 10% ABV. It’s dark, has a good hop balance, with a malt to nutty finish. This is a limited-edition brew that will only be available while supplies last.”

But that’s not all! From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. enjoy a chance to score free drinks, an anniversary t-shirt, and throwback specials including food and drink menu discounts. You can finish out the evening with live music from Detroit’s favorite party band, The Reefermen who will be jamming up in the Detroit Beer Co. 2nd Floor Mill from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Come on out to honor a legacy of exceptional brews, unmatched atmosphere, and a connection with the Detroit community that runs deep.

For more information, go to www.detroitbeerco.com [detroitbeerco.com] or follow Detroit Beer Co. on Facebook @detroitbeerco.