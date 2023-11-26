Watch Now
Detroit City Distillery is taking its annual release of Honey Bourbon to new heights

Posted at 2:17 AM, Nov 26, 2023
Detroit City Distillery (DCD) is taking its annual release of Honey Bourbon to new heights this year by a new ready-to-serve Honey Old Fashioned to its lineup.

For the first time, Detroit City Distillery is putting a ready-to-serve cocktail into distribution with its new Honey Old Fashioned. The new product is based on the distillery’s best-selling cocktail, and features Honey Bourbon, raw Michigan honey and house-made bitters. This year, DCD is upping the ante with additional gift ideas for Honey Bourbon aficionados:

Detroit City Distillery Honey Bourbon – ($60 per bottle) – The bourbon is finished with raw honey from Bees in the D rooftop beehives on top of DCD’s Whiskey Factory. 

Detroit City Distillery Honey Old Fashioned – ($25 per bottle) – This 375ml ready-to-serve cocktail features Honey Bourbon, raw Michigan honey, and house-made aromatic and orange bitters. Each bottle makes five cocktails. Just pour over ice and enjoy. 

Bees in the D Bourbon Barrel-Aged Honey: Crafted from honey harvested atop DCD's Whiskey Factory rooftop and aged in bourbon barrels. It's priced at $50 per bottle. 100% of sales support the non-profit Bees in the D. To learn more visit www.beesinthed.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @beesinthed.

