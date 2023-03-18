Detroit Historical Society to celebrate Women’s History Month with programs and exhibits

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Detroit Historical Society is celebrating Women’s History Month with a trio of programs and exhibits at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum and the Detroit Historical Museum.

This includes a special free day at the museum with a complimentary screening of "Detroit: The City of Churches" is set for Sunday, March 19. The film goes behind the pulpit with spiritual leaders and local historians to learn how Detroit’s churches have remained a shining star for three centuries, casting light through the city’s darkest hours. Registration is required.

