Detroit K-9 to host 2nd annual Holiday Pet & Family Santa Photo event

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Santa Claus is coming to Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies located at 3441 Cass Avenue in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. for the Second Annual Holiday Pet and Family Santa Photo event.

A professional photographer will be on hand, ready to capture a memorable digital holiday photo of families and their beloved pets that is perfect for sharing with family and friends. The Santa photo event will benefit Dog Aide [dogaide.com], a nonprofit organization with the mission to provide assistance to dog owners in the City of Detroit that are experiencing a financial hardship.

Customers and their pets will pose for the camera in a beautiful 8-ft. holiday scene alongside Santa. Within 30 minutes guests will receive a digital copy of their photo, offering simplicity for printing holiday cards or framing. A minimum $5 donation is suggested with 100% of the photo proceeds being donated to Dog Aide.

Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies asks that all dogs be brought on a leash and cats and other animals in a carrier for the safety of all pets and people. Parking is available directly across the street from the Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies store.

For more information on the Detroit K-9 Family Pet Santa Photo event, go to detroitk9.com [detroitk-9.com].