Detroit Music Weekend returns

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Launched in 2017 with a headline performance by Aretha Franklin, Detroit Music Weekend is the music event that draws the world’s attention to Detroit’s broad and deep music talent.

Founding Director Vince Paul and the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts are excited to announce that Bootsy Collins will serve as host for a full-fledged funky day of music on Saturday, August 26 from noon - 10pm, inside the Music Hall Amphitheater (300 Madison).

With deep Detroit roots, Bootsy is one of the greatest bassists of all time. Beginning in the 1970s, still in his teens and working with James Brown, Bootsy carved out his own groove. His popping melodic basslines and fearlessly unique vocal pronouncements are instantly recognizable, and have inspired countless musicians. These days, Bootsy dedicates himself to this next generation of artists as a teacher and mentor, adding his voice most recently to his latest creation -- ‘Funk Not Fight’ -- a new single that features emerging talent and straight-ahead messaging on anti-violence, mental health, and the promise of peace through the power of music.

DMW celebrates Detroit’s incredible music chops. The afternoon will be filled with a showcase of funk-focused local and regional artists, including The Band Mint, Nadir, Sax Appeal and the Cru, Laura Rain & The Caesars, and My Detroit Players. Collins takes the stage at 6pm to announce the evening’s headliners and to engage the audience in his ‘Funk Not Fight’ campaign, with opportunities for Detroiters to get involved. D-Funk All-Stars, led by Detroit’s hometown star bassist Kern Brantley, plays at 8pm with a full evening of tributes to Bootsy’s best and funkiest songs. Mr. Brantley is a global artist, appearing on the world’s biggest stages with Lady Gaga, David Foster, Chinese superstar JJ Lin, and many more. Band members this year include DLee (David Lee Spradley), Larry Fratangelo, Valdez Brantley, Eric ‘Rain Man’ Gaston, Gabe Gonzalez, William Wang, and Terrell Williams.

