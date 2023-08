DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit native Chris Plum has toured across the U.S. and U.K. – playing with iconic rock groups.

Plum's latest album is inspired by jazz ballads from the 1940’s, 1950’s and 1960’s but with a modern twist! All the songs are self-penned originals filled with humor and observation and are memorable.

To learn more about Chris Plum, visit https://chrisplum.comor follow him on Instagram and Facebook at @chrisplum.music.