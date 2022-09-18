Detroit’s annual off-roading adventure, Detroit 4Fest, underway in Holly

HOLLY, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — Gear up for an action-packed weekend at Detroit’s annual off-roading adventure, Detroit 4Fest.

Held at the Holly Oaks ORV Park, attendees will explore miles of trails and obstacles that offer entertainment for all levels of off-road enthusiasts. All ages can learn the basics of off-roading with professional training courses led by industry leaders from Adventure Offroad, Discover 4x4 Adventures and Wicked Jeeps.

The festival boasts a line-up of special events, including: King of the Hammers professional racing competition, Concours d’Dirt Vintage Vehicle Show, "Night Fest" by TYRI Lighting, and BBQ Food & Music Festival with live music by Bob and April Monteleone.