Detroit’s annual off-roading adventure, Detroit 4Fest, underway in Holly

Posted at 6:08 AM, Sep 18, 2022
HOLLY, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — Gear up for an action-packed weekend at Detroit’s annual off-roading adventure, Detroit 4Fest.

Held at the Holly Oaks ORV Park, attendees will explore miles of trails and obstacles that offer entertainment for all levels of off-road enthusiasts. All ages can learn the basics of off-roading with professional training courses led by industry leaders from Adventure Offroad, Discover 4x4 Adventures and Wicked Jeeps.

The festival boasts a line-up of special events, including: King of the Hammers professional racing competition, Concours d’Dirt Vintage Vehicle Show, "Night Fest" by TYRI Lighting, and BBQ Food & Music Festival with live music by Bob and April Monteleone.

The Detroit 4Fest family proudly promotes safety and trail cleanliness. A pre-event trail clean up is sponsored by Tread Lightly, Quadratec and Jeep. For more information or to register online visit https://detroit4fest.com/.

