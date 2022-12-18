Easterseals expands Substance Use program into Macomb County

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — The holidays bring added stress, and for some, it can trigger poor coping strategies such as drugs and alcohol. Historically, substance abuse tends to spike during the holiday season.

As a result of increased demand in metro Detroit, Easterseals MORC [easterseals.com] has expanded its Substance Use program into Macomb County. Recently, it began offering the program at its Centerline office, in addition to existing programs in Pontiac, Auburn Hills and Southfield.

The free, comprehensive treatment program builds a foundation that supports long-term recovery by educating individuals and equipping them with tools and resources to live a clean and sober lifestyle. Individuals who call Centerline’s contact center go through a brief screening. From there, they will be connected to available services that are tailored to their specific needs. Services are offered both in-person and online through telehealth.

To learn more, visit www.eastersealsmorc.org.