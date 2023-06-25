Easterseals MORC is encouraging everyone to spend time outdoors this summer

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Easterseals MORC is leading the way to 100% equity, inclusion, and access for people with disabilities, families, and communities, and offers a wide array of autism services including ABA therapy, the PLAY Project, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, sensory integration therapy and more.

The non-profit provider of health and human services is encouraging everyone to spend time outdoors this summer and has created an extensive list of playgrounds thoughtfully designed for children of diverse abilities and challenges. Venues that made the Easterseals SEAL of Approval Accessible Playgrounds Disability and Sensory Friendly Guide include:

Hess-Hathaway Park, Waterford

River Bends Park, Shelby Twp.

Gallup Park, Ann Arbor

Rotary Park, Livonia

McKinley Park, Fraser

To see the full list, visit eastersealsMORC.org

Easterseals MORC values individuals for their different talents, backgrounds, identities, cultures, experiences, and abilities, and is committed to creating and maintaining work and play environments that encourages and values diversity where respect, appreciation, equality, and inclusion are core values.