Eat Royal Downtown Restaurant Week underway in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Visitors to Downtown Royal Oak will have the opportunity to experience an eclectic variety of dining options during the Eat Royal Downtown Restaurant Week happening April 20 - 29, 2023.

Guests who visit participating restaurants and cafes during Eat Royal, hosted by the Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority (DDA), will experience unique and exclusive menu offerings, and other giveaways throughout the duration of Restaurant Week.

Participating restaurants and cafes include:

526 Main, Alchemi, Atomic Coffee, Bar Louie, D’Amato’s, Freshii, Give Thanks Bakery, Goodnite Gracie, Iron Horse, Jolly Pumpkin, Le Crepe, Lily’s Seafood Grill &Brewery, Lockhart’s BBQ, Oak City Grille, Oak House Deli, Pronto!, and Royal Oak Brewery.

For a complete list of participating restaurants visit www.romi.gov/EatRoyal. Additional giveaways and promotions during the week of Eat Royal:

● Downtown Dollars:

Guests who dine at a participating restaurant during Eat Royal, and fill out an entry card, will be entered to win a $1,000 Downtown Dollars gift card. Three winners will be randomly selected, and customers can enter as many times as they like, but must purchase a meal for each entry. The number of entry cards is per person, therefore, if the menu is a three-course meal for two, the diners will receive two entry cards.

● Lyft promotional code:

The Royal Oak DDA will be sponsoring Lyft rides for patrons to visit Downtown Royal Oak throughout Eat Royal. Any Lyft customer can receive up to $10 off their first trip to Downtown Royal Oak with a promotional code. Limit one promo code use per account. Customers can access the Lyft promotion during the event by using promo code: EATROYAL

For more information about Eat Royal visit: www.romi.gov/EatRoyal