EggRollDiva to host egg roll making master class

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The EggRollDiva offers a variety of options, such as southwestern chicken, peach cobbler egg rolls, ground turkey and crab rangoon egg rolls.

Belinda Beard's mother came up with the recipe for their ground turkey egg roll in 1988 in Ypsilanti, MI and has passed it on to her making her the Diva of the family. As a single mother of five children, Beard's mom tried to be creative with cuisine, teaching her kids to have a balanced and sophisticated palate.

As her eldest daughter, and carrier of her mom's legacy, Belinda created the brand “EggRollDiva”. With the support of friends and family, Belinda started her small business shortly before the Pandemic. Taking egg roll orders and catering local events. Belinda says it makes her proud to see how it has grown. She's also the owner of a food trailer, a branded tent, and hopes to continue to expand her small, minority, woman owned business. You can follow Belinda Beard on social media at:

The EggRollDiva will be teaching an Egg Roll Master Class at The Kitchen by Cooking with Que, 6529 Woodward Ave suite A, Detroit. She will be taking over local chef Quiana "Que" Broden’s kitchen, which was created to be a place where vegans and meat eaters coexist. Classes will be August 22nd and September 19th.