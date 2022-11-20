MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Escape Room Zone is Southeast Michigan’s most intense and immersive Escape Room experience.

Find the clues, discover what secrets are hidden inside, and escape the room as you navigate a labyrinth of puzzles that will challenge you and your friends. Teamwork, problem-solving, and communication are key to success! With over 30 room themes to choose from and six convenient locations, Escape Room Zone has something for everyone.

Escape Rooms are the perfect venue for any type and size of group. Great for date night or a friendly outing, as well as the best team building activity available for corporate groups and sports teams.

To learn more about Escape Room Zone or to find a location near you, visit escaperoom zone.com.