Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies helps Girl Scouts explore new adventures

Girl Scouts
Posted at 5:55 AM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 10:23:22-05

(WXYZ) — With each cookie purchase, you’re supporting Girl Scouts as they learn, grow, and thrive through all of life’s adventures. Plus, all proceeds stay local to help fund life-changing, girl-led programs, experiences, and learning all year long in your community.

Because you get your cookies directly from a Girl Scout (or troop), you’ll enjoy them even more knowing you’re helping local Girl Scouts gain the business experience and confidence to take on the world, one cookie at a time.

Enjoy Girl Scout Cookies yourself, give some to a friend, or donate to a worthy cause—every bite counts! To shop, donate or learn more, visit gsccc.org.

